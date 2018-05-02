Presenting the case for Legally Blonde The Musical

Oh my God...Oh my God.....the catchy chorus for the opening number of Legally Blonde The Musical at His Majesty's Theatre on Tuesday night had the audience hooked from the start.

I must admit, I wasn't too sure what to expect from the theatrical offering, but boy was I - and the shamefully modest crowd at His Majesty's - in for a treat.

It was high energy from start to finish, with cheerleading, dancing, pelvis thrusting, skipping and even a section on Irish dancing thrown in to the two-and-a-half hour show.

Add to that two adorable doggies - Chihuahua Bruiser and Old English Bulldog Rufus - and you have a show with pretty much something for everyone.

How could this possibly all tie in with the story of Elle Woods and her journey into Harvard Law School I hear you ask?

Well, remarkably well.

The musical version is pretty true to the film, with the story of how fashionista and blonde not-so-bimbo Elle Woods heads to Harvard to win back her man.

Reece Witherspoon's loveable character was played on stage by Lucie Jones, former X-Factor finalist and UK Eurovision Song Contest representative.

She was brilliant, with just enough touches of quirkiness to have the audience in stitches, blended with a superb singing voice which belted out number after number.

The world of soaps was well represented, with Paulette Bonafonte, the love-struck hairdresser friend of Elle, played by Rita Simons (Roxy from Eastenders).

Again, I was totally awe-struck at her powerful voice and dancing prowess as she learned the 'bend and snap' from Elle and her sorority girlfriends and tried, in hilarious fashion, to woo the delivery guy.

Professor Callahan was played by former Corrie bad boy Bill Ward (Charlie Stubbs), and again he was superb.

And mention must be made of David Barrett who played Emmett Forrest, love interest of Elle. He played the role to perfection and had the audience swooning in delight at his transformation following a shopping trip with Elle.

It's hard to pick a particular highlight because honestly, the whole show was intoxicating from start to finish, but I have to say my favourite song was 'Gay or European' which had the audience in stitches.

For anyone who is sitting on the fence debating whether or not to go and see Legally Blonde The Musical at His Majesty's this week, don't delay - book your tickets now.

You won't be disappointed!

The show is on until Saturday, May 5, with tickets available from the aberdeen performing arts website.