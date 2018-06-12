Reel Aliens set to land in Finzean again after 32 years

An electric ceilidh band will make a nostatgic return to a Deeside village later this month.

It is 32 years since the Reel Aliens played a midsummer concert at Finzean Hall.

But they never forgot it and will be back for a special music night on Saturday, June 23.

Kenny Kemp, who plays fiddle and mandolin, explained: “It’s a return or a ‘landing’ after many, many years.

“The reunion was sparked by the death of former member Andrew MacDonald, who was a teacher in Aberdeen and played concertina and piano.

“He was a very gentle guy who went to teach and live in Germany with his wife, who came to Aberdeen as a German teaching assistant.

“We have been rehearsing - and some would say we’re better now than we were then.”

Other band members are Lynn Sangster on bass, Dave Francis, guitar and dance calling, Dave Willett, guitar, Dave Smith, drums, Euan Martin, percussion and Sandie Wyles on fiddle and mandolin.

The evening will feature music and storytelling with guests including broadcaster Frieda Morrison.

Kenny added: “For years, we’ve talked about doing midsummer in Finzean again. Now we are.

“We might be older, grey on top, but we can still groove.”

It is a free, ticket-only event. Apply to kennykemp@blueyonder.co.uk or call 0774708 7957.