Richard Winsor to star in Saturday Night Fever in Aberdeen

Richard Winsor will be leading the Autumn 2019 tour of Bill Kenwright’s reimagined and revitalized production of Saturday Night Fever as the iconic Tony Manero when it visits Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre from October 8-12.

Winsor has performed around the world, starring as the principle dancer with Matthew Bourne for ten years.

He then landed the lead role in the cult dance film, StreetDance 3D, before going on to play Caleb Knight in the BBC flagship medical drama, Casualty.

Saturday Night Fever tells the story of Tony Manero and his reckless yet thrilling road to dancing success.

The musical features the Bee Gees’ greatest hits including Stayin’ Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, Night Fever, Tragedy and More Than a Woman as well as ’70s favourites Boogie Shoes, Disco Inferno and, for the first time, will feature a group playing the Bee Gees live on stage.

The ’70s classic Paramount/RSO movie is based on the New York Magazine Article Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night written by Nik Cohn in 1976, which was an instant hit when it was released in cinemas.

The album remains the best-selling movie soundtrack of all time.

Whilst paying homage to the movie, this new stage version promises more drama, more music and hot new choreography.

It is directed and produced by Bill Kenwright, with choreography by Olivier Award winning Bill Deamer, designs by Gary McCaan, lighting by Nick Richings, and sound by Dan Samson.

The stage adaptation is by Robert Stigwood in collaboration with Bill Oakes.

