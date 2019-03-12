Rock Challenge offers pupils the chance to perform on stage in Aberdeen

The Rock Challenge events aim to inspire, engage and motivate young people to make healthy and positive lifestyle choices.

From Thursday, March 28, the AECC will see around 1500 students accepting the challenge for another year, showcasing the hard work they’ve put in during the months leading up to their performance.

The Rock Challenge is an excellent opportunity for young people to perform in a professional venue.

This experience encourages an adrenalin-based high gained through performing, rather than using tobacco, alcohol or other drugs. Teams of around 20 to 135 students, will have up to eight minutes to perform their chosen theme to an audience made up of family, friends, VIPs, sponsors and a panel of industry professionals.

Each year audiences see a variety of themes, from the tackling of current social issues to the retelling of real-life events or fictional pieces, with every aspect of the performance devised, designed and created by the students and teachers.

Production manager Jonny Wood said: “The positive impact on the young people who take part in Rock Challenge and J Roc™ in terms of their health and wellbeing will never fail to impress me. The schools involved always report the positive impact the initiative has on their students, and I am delighted to be involved in such a great event!”

Schools participating in J Rock on Thursday, March 28, are Maud School, Peterhead; Turriff Cluster Primary Schools ; Crimond School, Fraserburgh; Mintlaw Primary School; Udny Green Primary School, Ellon; Longside Primary School, Peterhead; New Deer Primary School, Turriff; and Meiklemill School, Ellon.

On Friday, March 29, those taking part in J Rock are Kellands Primary School, Inverurie; Stuartfield and Fetterangus Primary Schools, Peterhead; St Andrews Primary School, Fraserburgh; Port Erroll School, Peterhead; Strichen School, Fraserburgh; Fraserburgh South Park Primary School; Clerkhill School, Peterhead; and Buchanhaven Primary School, Peterhead.

On Saturday, March 30, participants in the Rock Challenge are Peterhead Academy; Mearns Academy, Laurencekirk; Mintlaw Academy, Peterhead; Fraserburgh Academy; Mackie Academy, Stonehaven; Kemnay Academy, Inverurie; and Perth High School.

Tickets for all shows are available by calling 08444779000.