Scots folk group Shooglenifty will be appearing at the MacRobert Hall, Tarland, this Saturday (December 1).

The band, featuring new fiddler Eilidh Shaw, will be showcasing some electric new tunes and a full-on set of old favourites.

Tickets priced £16 are available via http://www.tarland.org.uk/food-music-festival/ or on the door.

Doors open at 7.30pm and there will be a licensed bar.