A feast of concert music at Aboyne Cello Festival

Aboyne Cello Festival returns over the next week with concerts throughout the area.

Newton Dee’s Phoenix Centre is the newest venue to be added to the series, which runs from Sunday, July 28, until Sunday, August 4.

Philip Higham, international cellist from Edinburgh, will open the festival with a special recital at The Barn, Banchory, on Sunday at 7pm in collaboration with Woodend Music Society.

This year’s Aboyne Cello Festival Young Artist, up and coming cellist Joshua Lynch, performs with Sally Birkett, piano, at the Deeside Theatre, Aboyne, on Monday, July 29, at 7.30pm.

On Wednesday, July 31, at The Barn, Banchory, Philip Higham will be joined by Rebecca Gilliver, principal cello, London Symphony Orchestra, and James Halsey in cello trios.

The Phoenix Centre at Newton Dee, Bieldside, will on Saturday, August 3, host Rebecca Gilliver, cello, and Sally Birkett, piano, who will be presenting a varied programme.

The culmination of festival week is the cello orchestra concert at the MacRobert Memeorial Hall, Tarland, involving nearly all participants of the summer school.

It will include works by Beethoven and Dvorak and classics such as The William Tell Overture, and Tchaikovsky’s wonderful Rococo Variations with soloist Philip Higham.

Ticket information is available at www.aboynecellos.co.uk, the Facebook page, in the Aboyne Cello Festival concert leaflet, or by contacting the venues.