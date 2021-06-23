A spot of lunch with Lidl & National Trust for Scotland at Crathes Castle

Lidl has partnered with the National Trust for Scotland to reveal the best picnic spots across Scotland, which include Crathes Castle.

The project - which aims to encourage Scottish families to enjoy the great outdoors this summer - comes as the latest Lidl Book of Big Adventures hits stores across the country in conjunction with the National Trust for Scotland - the conservation charity that for 90 years has saved, maintained and shared many of the country’s most loved places.

Included on the list is Crathes Castle.

Standing against a backdrop of rolling hills and set within its own glorious gardens, Crathes Castle in Banchory is every inch the classic Scottish tower house and makes for a stunning lunch location.

Alongside the best places to enjoy lunch, Lidl has scrumptious Scottish-sourced picnic favourites available at stores across the country during National Picnic Week which include Scottish Rustic Rolls (4 pack), Oaklands Scottish Strawberries, Deluxe Smoked Meats - Venison, Chicken or Duck, Deluxe Smoked Salmon with Lemon & Pepper and Deluxe Black Pepper Crowdie, Dornoch Brie & Highland Blue.

With a long-standing commitment to Scotland’s food and drink industry, Lidl boasts over 400 products from over 60 Scottish suppliers all year-round.

Mark Bishop, Director of Customer & Cause for the National Trust for Scotland said: “The Trust is full of picnic places to love and it was hard to choose just six!

"We’re looking forward to welcoming families across the country this National Picnic Week, as they love the time they spend together, exploring our beautiful sites.”

Ross Millar, Regional Director at Lidl GB, added: “At Lidl, we’re ‘Big On’ supporting families across Scotland to lead healthy and active lifestyles and our exclusive booklet is packed with fun activities for our customers and their little ones from rock pooling to picnicking!”

Lidl Book of Big Adventures is available now at selected National Trust for Scotland properties and Lidl stores across Scotland.