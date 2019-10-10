Alford museum lines up holiday fun

Grampian Transport Museum in Alford is promising school holiday fun for all the family.

The museum says that every day there will be something to see and do with fun quizzes, competitions and prizes for young people to enjoy, while learning about the exhibitions at the popular visitor attraction.

The holiday events will include the Guy Martin Collection, exclusive to Alford, with his record-breaking downhill racer, lap record breaking mid-engined Ford Transit van, Tyco Suzuki racing motorcycle and Rolls Royce Merlin Spitfire engine.

There are rare motorcycles from the British Motorcycle Charitable Trust - also exclusive in Scotland to GTM – and a comprehensive exhibition of the proud car-making history of Scotland with Argyles, Albions and Arrol-Johnstons.

A Halloween Special on Friday, October 25, will see the museum transformed into a spooky supernatural world with scary activities for young children from 1-3pm.

Weather permitting, the Junior Driving School will be open daily to give children aged 4-10 the opportunity to learn the basic rules of the road under careful supervision.

The museum is open from 10am-4pm every day throughout October until it closes for the winter on Sunday, October 27.

Full details are available at www.gtm.org.uk.