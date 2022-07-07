Best of the summer season at Braemar Market

Oakwood Market Garden, from Kincardine O’Neil, returns to the market with organic vegetables and beautifully fresh leaves for making summer salads, while Donside’s Glenkindie Pantry is a new addition to the market this month with pink elderflower cordial — perfect as a summer thirst-quencher or mixed into cocktails.

As usual, the beautiful venue of St Margaret’s Braemar will host this unique and thoughtfully-curated market, with quality butchery, locally-smoked salmon, freshly baked pies and artisan bakery products to fill your basket.

Grab a coffee as you peruse the stalls, indoors and outside, courtesy of Café Sal or grab lunch to go with mouthwatering BBQ pork rolls from Wild Braemar.

Ghillie’s Larders take place at St Margaret’s in Braemar

Subject to popular demand, renowned Deeside bakers Courie Courie are back once again to the Ghillie’s Larder with a selection of sourdough and artisan breads, or pastries and cakes for those with a sweet tooth.

The market, which takes place the second Sunday of each month from April to September and is now in its second year, has become a monthly pilgrimage for local food lovers and visitors the area alike. It is organised by Federica Bertolini and Jasmine Sherry — an Italian and an Aussie drawn to Highland Aberdeenshire by its world-class food, drink and hospitality.

The array of food on offer is always complemented by local crafts, flowers and gifts and will this weekend feature performances from some up-and-coming young musicians.

The Ghillie’s Larder is open for business from 10am until 3pm this Sunday.

A wealth of food and drink is available at the Market

Federica Bertolini said: “We’re into the height of summer here in Aberdeenshire, so there’s some sensational local produce at its absolute best.

“The Ghillie’s Larder, is now a well-established monthly pilgrimage for our regular shoppers who keep coming back, supporting great quality local growers and makers, meeting their friends for a coffee and never leaving disappointed.