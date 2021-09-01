Big Bike Film Night pedals its way to Ballater

The films showcase cycling in all its glorious forms and appeal to folks from all ages and background. It is unashamedly quirky, independent and inspiring.

The Big Bike Film Night is a collection of international movies specifically selected in New Zealand by curator Brett Cotter.

The vision is to share the best cycling short films from around the world.

The dynamic concept showcases the colourful array of cycling genres with films from the unforgiving shores of the Faroe Islands to the urban neighbourhoods of Auckland, to an epic bikerafting expedition, with a selection offering plenty of appeal and thrills for pedal patrons and movie goers.

The sixth collection has something for everyone, whatever your ride is, you can expect action, drama, humour and plenty of inspiration in the mix with twelve short films being presented.

This year’s exciting line-up of movies includes a part documentary/part fantasy with mountain bike illustrations that will have you looking for your rig and heading down the trail in search of the same kind of magic; two Australian adventurers that rely solely on human power and the forces of nature to propel them through the awe-inspiring landscapes of the Faroe Islands; a story that reminds you of the importance of finding your ‘why’, and that with a bike you can find a worthy journey in your own backyard; a captivating movie that shows inspiration can come in all shapes and sizes – sometimes that shape and size is an unwavering seven-year-old girl who likes to ride BMX; three adventurers bikerafting across one of New Zealand’s most remote National Parks; and a relevant tale of two friends on an environmental mission.

One of the outstanding films, ‘Being Unstoppable’, shows what it takes to compete in IRONMAN NEW ZEALAND, one of the most extreme triathlons in the world.

The film festival celebrates cycling in all its glorious shapes and forms. Regardless of whether you are a cycling fan or a cinematography fan, this is something that everyone should see.

The Big Bike Film Night (Scotland) Tour begins in Ballater at the inaugural Ballater Mountain Bike Festival on Saturday, September 11.