Bonnyton Care Home has an important Date with Doris

Bonnyton Care Home in Ellon has organised something a little different by way of a fundraiser this year.

Instead of the usual coffee mornings and sale of works, the home has used its contacts and a small theatre show will be performing in four venues throughout the area to raise cash for the home and its residents.

‘A Date with Doris’ is a one-woman show/play with 24 Doris Day songs and it will be performed in the town halls of Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Banchory and Ellon’s Victoria Hall tonight (Thursday) and the start of next month.

The show kicks-off at Inverurie town hall tonight at 7.30pm, with performances at the same time at Fraserburgh’s Dalrymple Hall on Friday, November 1, Banchory town hall on Saturday, November 2 and Ellon’s Victoria Hall on Sunday, November 3.

The Victoria Hall shows will be held at 2pm and 7pm.

Join Aileen as she gets ready for her big date - and to calm her nerves she listens to her all-time favourite signer Doris Day - and can’t help but sing a long! All Doris’ greatest hits will be performed including Secret Love, The Deadwood Stage, Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps and Que Sera Sera.

Lead Aileen Donohoe performed for five years in the smash-hit musical Wicked at the Victoria Apollo Theatre in London’s West End.

As a cast member she received an Olivier Award for BEst Ensemble Performance and won West End Eurovision.

Show director, Nigel West has directed The Producers US tour Austria and Germany, The Wizard of Oz tour in Madison Square Gardens, New York and Mary Poppins in Canada.

Most recently he directed Young Frankenstein where he worked alongside the legendary Mel Brooks who told him he was too tall to wear short pants!

The show is written by Brendan Cull who trained as an actor at the Arts Educational Schools, London. His performing credits include Spamalot, Singin’ in the Rain, White Christmas and The Book of Mormon.

Robert Scott is musical director of the show and he has supervised and conducted many major musicals both in the West End and in the United States.