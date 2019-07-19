Book and music events at festival

Book events and musical performances will feature in the Aboyne and Deeside Festival later this month.

Writer and broadcaster Richard Holloway, a former Bishop of Edinburgh, will feature his latest book “Waiting for the Last Bus; Reflections on Life and Death” at Aboyne-Dinnet Church.

The event will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 6.30pm. Tickets are £10.

Other literary events to look out for include geologist and writer Alan McKirdy taking a journey through the geological landscape of Scotland.

This will also be held at Aboyne-Dinnet Church this time on Wednesday, July 31, at 7.30pm. Tickets £10.

St Thomas’s Church, Aboyne, will be the venue for an afternoon with Lucy Bailey.

Lucy is a much-loved soprano on Deeside, and will be accompanied by Jeremy Coleman, for songs by Schubert, Schumann, Brahms and Strauss.

The session will be on Sunday, July 28, at 3pm. Tickets are priced at £12.

For something a bit different they join in the fun with the Crystal Ball Radio Show with Cara Hamilton.

The show will be on Friday, July 26, in Deeside Community Theatre, Aboyne, at 7.30pm.

It features Cara’s take on 1920s Berlin cabaret and New York radio halls.

Tickets £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s.

Tickets for all these events are available from www.aboyneanddeesidefestival.org.uk or by calling Ticketsource 03336663366.