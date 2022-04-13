Campers set to pitch up for unique Royal Deeside event

The Royal Deeside Motor Show returns in July with showcases, parades, local food and drink, family entertainment and much more.

The Royal Deeside Motor Show is revving up for its return to Kincardine Castle on July 2 and 3 and visitors will be able to make a weekend of it thanks to the addition of a new, off-grid camping experience and music festival.

Sponsored by Hillhead Caravan Park, the camping venture is being held in association with Mental Health Aberdeen and will feature a limited number of pitches for caravans, motorhomes, campervans and tents.

In keeping with the motoring theme of the weekend, drinks partners Devenick Drinks Co. will be on hand to serve up a range of locally produced refreshments, including craft beers, ciders, vodkas, gins and liqueurs from their Citroen HY van which has been converted into a spirit bar. There will even be the chance for thirsty campers to plan ahead and order their tipple to be waiting for them when they pitch up.

The vintage parade is one of the highlights of the event.

Country Park Catering will be on hand with vintage van street food village featuring a range of mouthwatering options including freshly cooked artisan pizza, The Rind House pork kitchen and Le Petit Café hot drinks, croissants and crepes.

Campers will also be treated to two evenings of some top live music from the North East and beyond thanks to a partnership with North East Arts Touring (NEAT). Across the sessions – which will be hosted by River Dee Radio – will be sets from the likes of The Ruckus, Double Jack, the brand-new Arthur Coats Trio, Monza Express, and folk duo The Sorries.

Adam Simpson of Etiom Events said: “After conducting a survey among visitors at last year’s Royal Deeside Motor Show, it was clear that camping facilities were high on lots of people’s wish lists, so we’re delighted to introduce this for 2022.

“It is really important to us that the camping is about much more than simply providing the space, so we are delighted that the music festival has also been created to entertain visitors. We are sure that this will be a popular addition to what is shaping up to be a busy, exciting and packed weekend.”

Camping and live music are two new additions to the Show this year.