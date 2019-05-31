Carnival time as dogs have their day out

Banchory is hosting a special event this weekend to mark the 130th anniversary of Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

A Canine Carnival will be held at the town’s Bellfield Park on Sunday.

The message from organisers is it’s a day for your dog to “have fun and strut its stuff”.

The event will feature a variety of fun classes and the programme gets under way at noon.

Among the classes are an adventure playground, in which the dogs have to negotiate agility equipment, best behaved for those with “impeccable” manners, and fastest retrieve for those fleet of paw.

The carnival will also feature stalls from various organisations, including GAGAH, DAWGS, Cat Action Trust North East, and Friends of Bianca.

A spokesperson for Mrs Murray’s home said: “We hope to see lots of our past residents on the day as well as lots of other dogs - all are welcome.”

The home was founded in 1889 by Mrs Susan Murray as a place of refuge and shelter for stray and abandoned dogs and cats in Aberdeen.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, a dance is to be held in November.