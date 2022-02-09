Climber and jungle explorer to speak in Banchory

Anna will be at The Barn to discuss her adventures.

Anna Taylor, who last year also completed a human powered link-up of all 83 of the UK’s ‘Classic Rock’ routes, is speaking as part of the Kendal Mountain Festival UK Tour and will share the joys and moments of despair that make up these gruelling challenges.

The 24-year-old Lake District-based climber was part of a major expedition in 2019 led by fellow Cumbrian, Leo Houlding, where they made the first free-climbing ascent of the 600m main prow of Mount Roraima.

The 2,810m high tepui sits between Brazil, Venezuela and Guyana and is the location that inspired Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic novel ‘The Lost World’ and the Pixar animated movie ‘Up’.

The team completed a 53km jungle trek to get to the base, while avoiding the more dangerous local wildlife such as snakes, tarantulas and scorpions.

Once on the wall, the climbers lived on portaledges hanging hundreds of metres above the jungle, while the tropical climate presented regular deluges of heavy rain.

Closer to home, last year Anna became the first person to complete a self-powered round of every route that features in Classic Rock, the iconic book written by Ken Wilson.

Carrying all her kit, she cycled 2,400km and climbed over 10,000m during a journey that lasted 62 days and saw her climb most of the 83 routes solo, without ropes.

Anna will be speaking at The Barn Arts on Saturday, May 14.

The event, part of the Kendal Mountain Festival UK Tour, also features films and extra entertainment.

Steve Scott, director of Kendal Mountain Festival, presents the Tour events.

He said: “‘Kendal’ is all about adventure; stories of extreme human endurance, breathtaking environments and adrenaline-fuelled excitement.

"Our Tour events are mini-Festivals that distil this spirit of adventure and exploration into one unique evening.”