Corgarff Castle reopens again to visitors

Corgarff Castle has reopened its doors to the public

Visitors can now book tickets to Corgarff Castle as part of HES’s new seasonal activity for 2022, with more sites set to follow in reopening across the country on a rolling basis.

The reopening of the historic attraction allows visitors to explore the Castle’s fascinating history. Originally a noble residence for the Forbeses of Corgarff, it later became a military base for hunting down Jacobite sympathisers, and then whiskey smugglers. Visitors can admire the star-shaped perimeter wall, Corgarff Castle’s most distinctive feature, which was added when it became a military base.

Stephen Duncan, Director of Marketing and Engagement at HES said: "We are delighted to have even more of our sites, such as Corgarff Castle, reopening up and down the country for the summer season, allowing us to again provide visitors with the opportunity to enjoy much loved heritage attractions once again.

“With over 5,000 years of history in our care, we have adopted a phased approach to reopening a lot of our sites, presenting as diverse a mix of attractions as possible and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to enjoy more and more of our nation’s world class historic environment after what has been an extremely challenging time for everyone involved in the tourism and heritage sectors.”