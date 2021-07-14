Craigievar Castle extends opening hours due to high demand

The opening hours for Craigievar castle have been extended due to extraordinarily high demand.

Some visitors have queued for up to two hours to explore the pink-walled Craigievar Castle, which is said to have inspired Walt Disney’s Cinderella Castle.

Social-distancing and Covid-19 safety measures are still in place at the property, but visitors have flooded back with staff limiting visitor numbers and admitting household groups and bubbles on a first-come, first-served basis.

Now, to meet the high demand the National Trust for Scotland, who care for the property in the North East of Scotland, has extended opening hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

John Lemon, visitor services supervisor for the National Trust for Scotland at Craigievar Castle said: “We’re truly grateful to be welcoming so many visitors to Craigievar Castle this summer.

"To make visits as safe as possible we’ve had to allocate smaller groups for the castle tours, which means not as many visitors can enter as they once could.

"To combat this new system, we’ve made the decision to extend the hours and open an extra day. We hope that this allows all our visitors the chance to enjoy an authentic tour of the castle when they visit.

“We’ve had action-packed weekends so far making sure we do our best to get visitors through the door and thank all of our customers for their patience as we navigate this new way of enjoying the beautiful castle. Some visitors have waited a whopping two hours to get in – that’s how much they love this place, and we can’t thank everyone enough for showing us so much support and patience.”

Craigievar Castle has been in the care of the National Trust for Scotland, the conservation charity that over 90 years has saved, maintained and shared many of the country’s most loved places, since 1963.

While visitors can enjoy the stunning grounds and scenic woodland walks around the estate or drinks and ice creams from the kiosk, staff can also take groups on socially-distanced, guided tours.