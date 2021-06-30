Crerar Hotels invites travellers to embark on new road trip

The trip takes in all seven Crerar properties in a 450mile round trip beginning at Loch Fyne and taking in some of Scotland’s most iconic sites.

The breath-taking route, which takes in the 450 miles between all seven of Crerar Hotels’ idyllic properties guarantees keen adventurers the chance to explore famous towns and take in iconic landmarks including west coast islands, the Great Glen, Glencoe, Ben Nevis, Loch Ness, and the Cairngorms.

The drive begins at Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, starting with lunch at the hotel where guests can sample the finest Loch Fyne oysters and langoustines, before setting off to Oban on the coast.

While in Oban travellers can try the freshest seafood from the towns many restaurants and seafood shacks, before toasting their journey at the nearby, Oban Distillery.

After an overnight stay at the Oban Bay Hotel, with views across the bay and a hearty breakfast, the Calmac ferry to Mull is the next stop.

A short hop on the ferry from Oban to Craignure Bay on the Isle of Mull allows for some exploration of the island with its wildlife and stunning nature; plus a chance to see puffins on the neighbouring islands. After a day of adventure, guests of the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa can relax on the Sea Deck terrace overlooking the bay or at the Driftwood Spa.

The next stage of the journey departs from Fishnish, a short drive from the hotel.

Arriving on the mainland at Lochaline, enjoy a breath-taking drive, arriving in one of the country’s most famous locations – Glencoe. The Glencoe Inn – which has just received an official five-star rating – offers the ultimate boutique accommodation where guests can fully experience awe-inspiring views of Loch Leven and the Pap of Glencoe.

Stunning scenery continues en-route to Nairn, with a drive along the banks of the legendary Loch Ness. A stop off in Inverness, the cultural capital of the Scottish Highlands, is a must.

Arriving at Golf View Hotel & Spa, the indulgent spa and leisure club is available to rejuvenate tired drivers, alternatively for keen golfers, the neighbouring Championship course at Nairn Golf Club is open to visitors.

The next stop is Thainstone House, an 18th century mansion, providing a chance to explore the Granite City and the many castles in the area. Relaxing after a day of exploration, the Drawing Room is the perfect setting for afternoon tea or sample the local, seasonal menu served in the AA Rosette Green Lady Restaurant.

The royal leg of the Crerar450 is next, with a drive taking travellers through beautiful Aberdeenshire countryside to reach Royal Deeside. Steeped in history, enthusiasts can experience the nearby Balmoral estate or follow in the footsteps of the Royal Family with a hike through the Cairngorms National Park before retiring to the Deeside Inn.