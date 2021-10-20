Dee and Don Ceilidh Collective announce free online music workshops

The workshops feature Grace Banks, Hamish Napier, Fraser Fifield and Paul Anderson.

The project, which is free to all taking part, is entitled “Our Living Rivers and Glens” and has encouraged participants to explore their local environment and to collect their responses in word, sound, video and images which have then been uploaded on an online map.

The composers, including fiddlers Charlie McKerron of Capercaillie and Tarland’s Paul Anderson have drawn inspiration from the map to form new music and have met with participants through online zoom workshops which allowed them to be involved in the creative process.

Participants can also work alongside fiddlers Adam Sutherland and Arthur Coates and multi instrumentalists Hamish Napier and Fraser Fifield but there have also been three new songs composed by singers Jenny Sturgeon, Iona Fyfe and Shona Donaldson.

As well as first class composers, experienced and well regarded tutors Averil Blackhall, Grace Banks, Pete MacCallum and Carola MacCallum are involved in the zoom workshops and will teach the new tunes on a variety of instruments including fiddle, guitar, voice and clarsach.

Workshops start from October 24 and run through until mid November.

They are free and suitable for all ages and levels of ability.

For more information on how to sign up please see the Dee and Don Ceilidh Collective Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DeeDonCeilidhCollective/, visit their website at www.deedonceilidhcollective.com or email [email protected]