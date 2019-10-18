Deeside exhibition on natural world

A Deeside gallery has launched its latest exhibition which showcases the magic of the natural world

Feathers & Fur has opened at the Milton Art Gallery and features the work of several established and new artists.

The exhibition runs until Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Exhibits at the Milton of Crathes gallery, which is near Banchory, include work depicting animals of all shapes and sizes, many of which can be spotted in Deeside, and some from much further afield.

Using a variety of media including painting, print, sculpture and ceramics, the exhibition has many impressive works on display.

Kareen Blyth, manager at Milton Art Gallery, said there is plenty on show to interest visitors.

She added: “Feathers & Fur marks the beginning of our autumn events and showcases some of the finest examples of our most loved wildlife and exotic animals.

“From some of our more domesticated pets, to lions and leopards and squirrels, our artists really have captured the beauty of the animal kingdom.

“The exhibition also demonstrates many different media – from birds of prey painted on feathers to ceramics, wire, paint or pen, our artists really do bring out the best in every form.”

Some of the artists in Feathers & Fur include Mandi Baykaa-Murray, Karen Rae, Stanley Bird, Alanda Calmus, Emma Aitken, Gordon Corrins and Dominique Salm.

The Milton Art Gallery is located at Milton of Crathes and is operated by the Leys Estate Group.

The gallery is open Monday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm and from 11am on Sundays.

Visitors are warmly welcomed.

For more information, call 01330 844 664.