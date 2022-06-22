Do something different every day this summer with the National Trust for Scotland

Summer has officially started and with the school holidays nearly upon us, families will be looking for inspiration to fill those long summer days.

Aberdeenshire alone offers a wealth of opportunity for the summer months.

New and existing members of the conservation charity can visit its 129 sites for as little as £5.25 for adults and £9.80 per month for families, equating to just 17p or 32p per day, making it a great value option for excitement-filled days, all while contributing towards the conservation of Scottish heritage.

The Trust also recently relaunched its initiative with Young Scot which offers anyone aged 11-25 with a Young Scot National Entitlement Card the chance to visit National Trust for Scotland properties for just £1.

For families searching for budget-friendly ways to keep children amused during the holidays, the Trust has a packed programme to help with summer holiday planning.

Activities include the Squirrel Safari at Crathes Castle and Estate, a family friendly event to learn all about squirrels and how to spot them.

For those looking to embrace the health and wellbeing benefits of the outdoors there’s no shortage of breath-taking views to discover and gardens to enjoy. From exploring the heart of the Cairngorms with a visit to Mar Lodge Estate National Nature Reserve, to starting your castle trail at Castle Fraser.

Additionally, for people looking to soak up some culture and discover more about Scotland’s heritage, the Trust holds a wealth of stories and objects which have been passed down through the centuries at some of Scotland’s most notable historical homes, large and small.

Visit Craigievar Castle, seemingly pulled straight from a fairy tale, to admire an impressive collection of artefacts and art, including Raeburns, armour and weapons. Dating back to 1576, this iconic tower house is among the best preserved and the most loved in Scotland. Craigievar was a family home until the 1960s, creating a quirky blend of unique interiors and rare antiquities within the historic walls which remain virtually unchanged since William Forbes completed it circa 1626.

And if all of that isn’t enough, The Trust is also hosting a programme of events throughout the summer.

Philip Long OBE, Chief Executive of The National Trust for Scotland, said: "The last two years have been a difficult time for us all, but our charity was pleased that our countryside and gardens were able to provide respite to many. As the country gets back on its feet post-pandemic, we look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to our places and helping them to make the most of a summer free of travel restrictions and lockdowns.”

Craigievar Castle, near Alford, is believed to be the inspiration for Walt Disney's Cinderella Castle.