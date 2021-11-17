Enjoy a Great Day Out in the north east

Drum Castle in Banchory is taking part in the scheme.

As part of this campaign, which runs until February 18, 2022, visitors will be able to take advantage of discounted tickets to businesses participating in the Days Out Incentive Fund.

Highlands Unbridled in Aboyne, Crathes Castle and Drum Castle are amongst those that have received funding to subsidise the cost of tickets, allowing visitors up to 50% off admission per ticket up to the value of £20.

Administered by VisitScotland on behalf of the Scottish Government, the incentive scheme is aimed at supporting tourism recovery by providing a boost for visitor attractions, day tour excursions and outdoor wildlife and adventure activities during the quieter winter months. Businesses are still able to apply for the Days Out Incentive Fund which is open until the end of November.

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: “Our regional tourism and events sector needs the support of people living in Scotland. The Great Days Out in Scotland campaign will help inspire people to brighten up their winter days by taking part in a day out with family or friends at one of the many fascinating visitor attractions or experiences on offer across the region.

Find out more at www.visitscotland.com/greatdaysout

Scotrail will also be running a Buy One, Get One Free ticket offer in November.