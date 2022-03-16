Fife Arms launches new Easter craft workshops

Easter Egg Decoration with artist Tracey Johnston - Artist and illustrator Tracey Johnston will demonstrate the art of decorating traditional wooden eggs with beautiful folk designs that will become Easter family treasures for years to come. Easter Hare Tales with the Heckleburn Quines - Working under the creative collective moniker of ‘The Heckleburn Quines’, visual artist Mel Shand, ceramicist Hilary Duncan and basket maker Helen Jackson will lead an exciting mixed-media session inspired by their own ‘Easter Hare Tale’. Miniature Easter Landscapes Workshop with Florist Chloe MacIntyre - Florist Chloe MacIntyre will show guests how to create magical miniature landscapes using moss, seasonal embellishments, twigs and Spring bulbs in rustic containers. These can be taken home or displayed within the Fife Arms as part of the hotel’s seasonal décor during April. Fife Arms Easter Eggs Hunt - Family fun is guaranteed on Easter Sunday, scouring the stunning Fife Arms’ interiors and hotel garden on a special Easter Egg hunt to find beautifully decorated wooden eggs made by artist Tracey Johnston.