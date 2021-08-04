Fun and frivolity at Ballater Victoria Week

Ballater Victoria Week might be going "Lite" this year, but there is still lots to see and do.

Thanks to the pandemic this year it has been scaled back slightly, as organiser Ade Scripps explains: “Whilst we had a lot of fun last year with all the virtual events, it will be great to see folks again.

“We're going with BVW Lite this year since we didn't know how many folks would be allowed to attend events so we've unfortunately had to drop our fayre, car boot and vehicle parade, but we have managed to put together events for each day.”

Despite some of the larger events not taking place, there are still a wide range of quirky and fun activities to get involved in.

Ade continued: “If you've never had a go at hobby and pantomime horse trials, this would be a good place to start, there is the scarecrow trail, quizzes, two types of duck racing, soft play, films, bingo, sports, food and somewhere in the middle of the week there maybe some highland games activities.”

This year’s programme:

Saturday, August 7 – Pop-up soft play (10am; 11.30am); Small pet show (11-12.30pm); Potted sports (2.30pm); Film (doors 7pm)

Sunday, August 8 – Hobby horse trials (2pm)

Monday, August 9 – Messy play (10-11.30am); Remembering the Past (11-3pm); Tea’s Company (3-4.30pm)

Tuesday, August 10 – Remembering the Past (11-3pm); Pop-up soft play (10am; 11.30am); BVW Picnic (2-4pm); Bonnie BVW Baby (1.30pm); [email protected] Halls (2pm); BVW quiz (doors 7pm)

Wednesday, August 11 – [email protected] Hub (10am); Fishing (11-2pm); Putting (11-3pm); Bowling (11-3.30pm); Remembering the Past (11-3pm); Tennis coaching (2-4pm); Active Schools multi-sports (2-3pm); Lego play sessions (3-4.30pm)

Thursday, August 12 – Highland Games activities

Friday, August 13 – CLAN afternoon tea (2-4pm); CLAN Bingo on the Green (7.30pm)

Saturday, August 14 – Buttony Buttery Morning (10-12pm); DJ Slim Ade’s Open Deck Disco (7.30pm)

Sunday, August 15 – Double Ducks with Ballater Ducks Festival (11am); Little Ducks (1pm) Big Ducks (2pm)