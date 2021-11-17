Giddy up for Braemar's Festival de Noël

Visitors can be transported in style by a horse-drawn carriage.

With three market venues in use on Sunday, December 12 — St Margaret’s for food, Braemar Village Hall for crafts and the Highland Games Centre for drinks — there will be a huge variety of seasonal fare and unique Christmas gifts on offer.

Short carriage rides between the venues will be available for free throughout the day from 10am to 3.30pm.

Beautiful vintage coaches from McIndoe Horse Drawn Carriages will provide Christmas card-worthy photo opportunities for families.

Sunday’s festivities will conclude with a fireworks display at St Margaret’s at 4.30pm, accompanied by Christmas music from a brass ensemble.

Braemar’s first Festival de Noël takes place from Friday, December 10 to Sunday, December 12.

The Highland Games Centre will host a supper and disco from 7pm on the Friday. The evening includes a two course sumptuous supper and the opportunity to dance to all those Christmas hits over the years which you have probably loved and hated! There will be a cash bar. All proceeds to the Highland Society.

On the Saturday, the Christmas season will get off to a great start with St Margaret's 'dressed' for Christmas. The concert, which will be a mix of different Christmas music.

Full details can be found at stmargaretsbraemar.org.uk

Festival organiser Colin Hunter said: “We’re bringing a bit of festive sparkle to Braemar’s first Festival de Noël with a horse-drawn taxi service to whisk visitors from A to B.

“Avoid the December bedlam of downtown shopping and instead enjoy what’s on offer right here in the heart of the Cairngorms.

“It’s going to be a great weekend of music, dancing, food and drink, Christmas crafts and workshops. Head to Braemar for the second weekend of December for an event which is certain to get you in the Christmas spirit.”