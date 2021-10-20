Go digital for Wee Walks Week inspiration

The Cairngorms National Park is encouraging people to get out and about as part of Wee Walks Week.

Wee Walks Week (October 25 – 31) is a celebration of the best short local walks in the Cairngorms National Park and aims to encourage as many people as possible to get out there and enjoy a walk with family, friends and colleagues.

During Wee Walks Week, the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) will be sharing all sorts of ideas and inspiration for enjoying a week walk across all their social media channels.

And if that is not enough, you can road test the newly developed, fully digitised Community Paths & Trails guide at viewer.mapme.com. This new online tool offers users an easy way to plan their walk using a mobile phone or other device.

Adam Streeter-Smith, the CNPA’s Recreation & Access Manager said: “Wee Walks Week is always a great opportunity for us to promote the wide range of paths we have in and around our communities offering people the opportunity to enhance their own health and well-being.

“With videos from our rangers and information on what you might see or experience on your wee walk, there is going to be plenty of online inspiration during Wee Walks Week to make everyone want to get out this Autumn and re-set those good habits.”