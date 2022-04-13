Grampian Transport Museum launches ‘How Many Left?’ event

The museum's special display will include largely neglected British icons.

There has been a realisation in the classic motoring world that unless some of these vehicles are preserved and shown, a whole generation of motoring heritage could be lost.

When did you last see an Austin Allegro, a Vauxhall Cavalier, a Hillman Imp or a Ford Cortina?

These and many others each left their own mark on the evolution of family transport and are a source of many memories (not all good!)

Over 100 interesting vehicles have already been entered.

How Many Left? 2022 will take place on Sunday, May 8 in the museum’s arena, and there is already a list of more than 100 very interesting vehicles entered.

They are as diverse as an Austin A90 ‘Atlantic’ once owned by King Farouk of Egypt and a prototype Vanden Plas limousine (based on the 1800 ‘Land Crab’) which British Leland never put into production.

Three wheelers and motorcycles are well represented too, with Reliant Robin, BSA Bantam, Vincent Black Shadow and Aerial Arrow amongst the evocative names signing up to be there.

New for HML? 2022 is a special compound of BMC and British Leyland vehicles representing all their marques over the years, making an evocative display.

The rules for entering HML? are very simple.

Whatever you have and in whatever condition from ‘barn finds’ and everyday drivers to concours restorations, all are welcome as long as they represent previously mass produced vehicles of which there are now under 500 known to still exist – “Once everywhere, now rare.”

Entries remain open until May 1 with all the details (and some great photographs of previous events) at www.gtm.org.uk.