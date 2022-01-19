Hollywood headliner for Nae Ordinary Burns Supper

Fiona Kennedy will anchor proceedings on the night (Photo of Fiona credit:Andy Hall)

The January 25 bash takes place online this year, with guests and entertainers joining from dinner tables across the world.

Fiona Kennedy will anchor proceedings from her fireside in Aberdeenshire, from where she’s hosted nearly a hundred weekly Kitchen Concerts since lockdown in 2020.

This celebration of the Bard’s birthday like no other will feature sensational music from leading Scottish performers, poetry from world-acclaimed actors, many of the essentials of any good Burns Night but none of the boring bits!

Craig Wilson the Kilted Chef, who has travelled the world as an ambassador for Scotland’s larder and cooked for legends like Sean Connery and Alex Ferguson, will whip up some mouthwatering recipes.

Three wonderful charity partners will benefit from this year’s event — VSA, Camhill Scotland and the University of Aberdeen Development Trust.

Nae Ordinary Burns Supper will feature:

Hollywood and Broadway star Alan Cumming

Award-winning actor and director John Bett

Superb BBC broadcaster Mark Stephen

Sublime fiddle player Paul Anderson

Champion bothy ballad singer Shona Donaldson

BAFTA Award-winner Sophie Kennedy Clark

Musician and songwriter Nils Elders

Fabulous Frank Thomson on accordion

Brilliant Neil Birse on keyboard and percussion

Francis Clark aka ‘the golfer’ addressing the haggis!

The sensational University of Aberdeen Chamber Choir conducted by Sam Paul

Bagpiper extraordinaire Fergus Mutch

and Kilted Chef Craig Wilson

Fiona Kennedy said: “We’re really excited to be taking Nae Ordinary Burns Supper online this year!

“I’ve roped in some of my best and dearest friends to celebrate from Aberdeenshire to New York — joining me in song, drama, poetry and music beamed from my kitchen table to yours.

“And although restrictions mean it’s Bring Your Own Haggis, ‘nae ordinary’ times shouldn’t mean we can’t tak a cup o kindness and toast the immortal memory of Robert Burns with friends near and far.

“This will be Burns Night like no other.”

Katrina Allan, Head of Alumni Relations and Regular Giving at the University of Aberdeen, said: “I am delighted that the University of Aberdeen Development Trust is once again among the beneficiaries of Fiona Kennedy’s wonderful Nae Ordinary Burns Supper and that the University’s fantastic Chamber Choir is set to feature in the event.

“The support that the Chamber Choir has received over the years thanks to the Nae Ordinary Burns Supper is deeply appreciated and we look forward to a stellar evening of entertainment on Burns Night.”

Kilted Chef Craig Wilson added: “Nae Ordinary Burns Supper is the perfect way to raise a toast to the memory of Rabbie Burns.

“No celebration would be complete without good Scottish food and I will be sharing some Burns inspired recipes — with a twist — using local ingredients from Aberdeenshire.”