Live music in Aboyne again
Now that it is possible to run indoor events again, Aboyne Arts has announced its first post Lockdown Concert later this month.
The Escocia Duo will perform at the Victory Hall in Aboyne on Friday, September 24.
The Duo comprise Chilean born classical guitarist, Roberto Kuhn and Yorkshire born violinist, Katrina Lee, now both based in Scotland, who met while studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.
They will be playing an evening of uplifting music, ending with an Argentinean tango.
David Eastwood, the Chair of Aboyne Arts, said: “After so many months when live events have not been possible, I am delighted to announce this concert.
"I hope that many people will come out for what should be an enjoyable evening, bringing back some normality to all our lives”.
By using the Victory Hall, this can be a socially distanced Covid-safe event. Accordingly, tickets must be booked in advance.
No refreshments will be provided during this concert, but please bring your own - a bottle of wine, a can of fanta, a thermos of tea or coffee and some nibbles!
See the Escocia Duo at Victory Hall, Aboyne on September 24 at 7.30pm. To book and to see the planned program, please visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/and search for events in Aboyne. Any difficulties, please email [email protected]