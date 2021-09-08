Live music in Aboyne again

The Escocia Duo will play the Victory Hall on September 24.

The Duo comprise Chilean born classical guitarist, Roberto Kuhn and Yorkshire born violinist, Katrina Lee, now both based in Scotland, who met while studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

They will be playing an evening of uplifting music, ending with an Argentinean tango.

David Eastwood, the Chair of Aboyne Arts, said: “After so many months when live events have not been possible, I am delighted to announce this concert.

"I hope that many people will come out for what should be an enjoyable evening, bringing back some normality to all our lives”.

By using the Victory Hall, this can be a socially distanced Covid-safe event. Accordingly, tickets must be booked in advance.

No refreshments will be provided during this concert, but please bring your own - a bottle of wine, a can of fanta, a thermos of tea or coffee and some nibbles!