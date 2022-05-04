Masterchef star Jay Rayner brings show to Braemar

Award-winning restaurant critic, MasterChef judge and writer Jay Rayner

The well-known writer and podcaster will dive into our fascination with the question ‘what would you have for your final meal?’ and tells the stories behind what would be on his own death row menu.

The event at St Margaret’s Braemar is a barnstorming stage show accompanying Rayner’s new book of the same title – which will be on sale at the venue for signing by the writer.

My Last Supper follows the success of Jay Rayner’s sell out shows My Dining Hell and the Ten Food Commandments, which have taken audiences by storm.

St Margaret’s Braemar is a unique performance, arts and heritage venue in the heart of the Cairngorms, delivering an exciting and varied programme of concerts, talks, exhibitions, tours farmers’ markets and workshops.

Venue Manager Lyndsey Boden said: “If you love food, and you love great storytelling, then you will love this show! What would you have for your last supper? It’s a question we’ve all been asked or thought about.

“But what lies behind our choices? The thought of Michelin star gourmet or the memory of home cooking? Whatever our choices, there’s usually a great story behind them.

“Jay Rayner puts the question in focus in his one man show, My Last Supper.”