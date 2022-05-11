Nature fair in Glen Tanar

Join the Ranger Service for a fun packed day on Sunday.

The Ranger Service will be putting on a range of activities for families as part of the Cairngorms Nature Big Weekend.

Do ‘solar observation’ with the Aberdeen Astronomical Society, or make your own light from natural materials with Mike. Hunt for mini-beasts with Jill, or discover bumblebees with Annie. Listen to stories about the trees with Joan, or find out how trees provide homes for animals with Neil.

And learn what you can do about climate change with Deeside CAN.

The family fun starts at 10am, at the Visitor Centre in Glen Tanar, and goes on until 4pm – or until everyone is exhausted!

There’s a small charge for parking, and donations are welcome.