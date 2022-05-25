Popular North East running event returns to Crathes after two-year break

The PIM Running Festival returns to Crathes Castle in September

The PIM Running Festival is a great family day out thanks to the variety of races on offer combined with a family-friendly area on the castle lawn, appealing to children, novice runners and veterans alike.

For 2022, following comments received after the last event held in 2019, the National trust for Scotland is extending the prize pot to include prizes specifically aimed at people aged over 50, over 60 and over 70 competing in the Half-Marathon. Everyone entering the 5k race and Half-Marathon will receive a PIM Running Festival t-shirt; the 1.5k child entrants will receive a goodie bag, and all will receive a medal at the finish line.

Martin Worth, Director of PIM said: “We are delighted to be working with the National Trust for Scotland again and to have the Running Festival back in the local events calendar. I personally am looking forward to taking part in the Half-Marathon and running alongside everyone on the day.

“As a lifelong runner it’s great to support such a popular and growing event and to help introduce younger generations to the joy of running, especially in such a beautiful, safe and friendly environment. So, get your running shoes back on and join us for what promises to be a great comeback for this popular event.”

James Henderson, operations manager for the National Trust for Scotland said: “It’s great to have PIM continue their support for this anchor event at Crathes Castle, and we’re really hoping that all you keen runners, park-runners, family teams, school groups and others turn out to support it, and have a great time doing so in such an iconic, beautiful location.”

The route for the PIM Half Marathon remains unchanged, taking runners out to the flat, picturesque roads to the north and east of the estate grounds, through the beautiful countryside.

Entry fees are: Primary schools’ race - £5; 5km cross-country race - £10; Half marathon - £28