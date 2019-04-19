Spring value at top NE visitor attractions

From Tuesday the first 1,000 lucky visitors to each of nine top North East visitor attractions will be able to buy a Spring Rover ticket which will enable them to visit three more of the participating attractions free of charge.

This exciting offer brings together Aberdeen Science Centre, Balmoral Castle, Braemar Castle, Fyvie Castle, Grampian Transport Museum at Alford, Macduff Marine Aquarium, Royal Lochnagar Distillery, The Museum of Scottish Lighthouses at Fraserburgh, and The Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen.

Felix and Olivia Marshall watching the fish being fed at the aquarium

Launched this week at Macduff Marine Aquarium, the 2019 ticket is valid from the day of purchase until Friday, July 5.

Each participating venue has just 1,000 Spring Rover tickets available for the standard venue entrance price and it is ‘first come first served’.

Aquarium manager Claire Matthews explained: “This initiative is an excellent example of the top attractions of Aberdeenshire working together to enable visitors and local people to experience the best that the North East has to offer and to spread the message that we are incredibly lucky in this region to have so much to see, do and enjoy.

"Despite all the emphasis on the internet through web sites and social media, research tells us that one of the most powerful marketing tools is still word of mouth personal recommendation.

"This ticket is such incredible value that we know visitors will experience much more of the North East than they might usually, and hopefully will enthuse to others when they get home. It is a limited number offer so I would encourage people to get theirs as soon as possible to avoid disappointment as they will sell quickly.”

On the day of the launch Tom Marshall from Tillyfourie was enjoying watching the fish being fed at the aquarium with his family and was excited to learn about the tickets.

He said: “The Aberdeenshire Spring Rover is amazing value for money and will give us a great opportunity to visit some of those other attractions which we have heard of but haven’t yet seen. We are definitely going to get a family ticket next week whilst they are available. The children will be very pleased and we have until July to plan all our visits!”

David Wright is Business Manager (North East) for the National Trust for Scotland, which owns Fyvie Castle.

He added: “We are very pleased to be involved with this initiative through Fyvie Castle. These are some of the top visitor attractions in the area and we want to show them off.

"The North East has so much to offer the local population and visitors alike, and the Spring Rover ticket is amazing value in a period between Easter and the summer school holidays, when the Aberdeenshire countryside is blossoming.”

The 2019 Spring Rover tickets go on sale on Tuesday, April 23 at the venue’s normal entrance prices and are valid until Tuesday, July 5.