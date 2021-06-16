Summer Reading initiative aims to bring family and friends together to read and get active

Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Summer Reading initiative runs from Monday, June 21 until Saturday, August 21.

Organised by the libraries team within Live Life Aberdeenshire it will run over the summer months.

This year there is a focus on bringing family and friends together to take part in a wide range of reading and activities to help them read and get active over the holidays.

Once again, a slightly different approach is being taken this year. Working with partners such as the Ranger Service, NHS, Community Learning and our health and wellbeing colleagues we bring a full programme of activities for all tastes and interests linked to being healthy, keeping active and getting outdoors.

There are so many ways to take part: borrow eBooks and eAudiobooks from our Digital Library, read, listen or share books with your family or take part in a range of activities to keep you busy.

This year customers are welcomed back into some library buildings so you can borrow physical items too where possible, or you can choose to use the popular Click & Collect service.

Children, families, friends and adult groups can take part together or individually.

You’ll find all the information you need at www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/live-life-at-home/ from Monday, June 21, including how to download your collector’s card to record your activities.

Where libraries are open to the public you can also pop in and pick up a card.

Once you’ve completed your collector’s card return it by email or drop it off at your library to enter our prize draw.