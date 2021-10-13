Tour of Britain to return to the north east

This year's Tour of Britain was a great success with thousand turning out to see the cyclists

After a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the race returned last month to critical acclaim, with Team Jumbo – Visma’s Wout Van Aert claiming the overall victory.

Already confirmed for the next year’s route is an overall start hosted by Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, following the success of the final stage of this year’s race.

This year’s event kicked off in Stonehaven and took cyclists through Auchanblae, Fettercairn, Aboyne, Ballater, Tarland and Elrick before finishing in Aberdeen.

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s Director of Events, said: “The AJ Bell Tour of Britain is a key part of EventScotland’s annual portfolio of world-class events and it is great to have it returning to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in 2022 after the success of this year’s final stage.

“Scotland is the perfect stage for events and our long-term partnership with the Tour of Britain is the ideal platform to showcase what Scotland has to offer as we build towards host the first-ever UCI Cycling World Championships in 2023.”

Cllr Andy Kille, leader of Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Aberdeenshire got behind the riders at the 2021 event in huge numbers and the positivity that the AJ Bell Tour of Britain created will have had lasting impacts on cycling, wellbeing, and tourism for this area.

"It is great to see the momentum being maintained, with work already starting to make 2022 just as spectacular.”

He added: "We are all looking forward to welcoming the riders and the teams back here next year, and I feel sure they will also be looking forward to making a return.”

British Cycling’s Head of Sport and Major Events, Jonathan Day, added: “We’re incredibly excited to work alongside the team at SweetSpot to make the 2022 race even better still, taking it to more of Britain’s communities, supporting our ambition to lead the sport and inspiring the next generation.”