Upper Deeside Swimming Club on the look out for new members
If you are nearly eight years or above, can swim two lengths of front crawl, back crawl or breast stroke and enjoy swimming, why not come along and see what’s on offer at Upper Deeside Swimming Club?
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 8:29 am
Updated
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 8:29 am
The next try out for potential new club members will be on Tuesday, August 24 2021 at Aboyne Swimming Pool, from 5.30pm until 6.30pm.
For further information, contact Club chair, Helen Hasnip by email at [email protected] to confirm your place.
Please provide the swimmers name, date of birth, contact information including emergency contact and any medical information or additional support needs the club should be aware of.