Varied programme at Aboyne and Deeside Festival

Aboyne and Deeside Festival continues with a varied programme over the next two weeks.

CarmenCo will be performed in Deeside Community Theatre, Aboyne, on Friday, July 19, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12.

Flautist and mezzo-soprano Emily Andrews and classical guitarists David Massey and Francisco Correa will present a concert-play, loosely based around the theme of ‘Carmen’.

On Sunday, July 21, at 6pm, there will be an evening of praise at St Thomas’ Church in Aboyne.

St Thomas’ Augmented Choir will be leading hymn-singing for everyone, interspersed with anthems, readings and solos.

The choir will be conducted by Lucy Bailey, who will also be singing one of the solos. Admission is free, but there will be a voluntary collection.

UK flautist Emily Andrews and Colombian guitarist Francisco Correa appear at Aboyne-Dinnet Church on Monday, July 22, at 7pm. Tickets are £10. Their programme will have a Latin-American flavour.

Birse and Feughside Church, Finzean will host an Evening with Steve Garrett on Tuesday, July 23, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10.

Discover new solo guitar music inspired by stories and experiences of landscape, exploration and human endurance featured on Steve’s 2019 release ‘Discover and Endure’.

Tickets for all events can be bought from aboyneanddeesidefestival.org.uk, or by calling Ticketsource on 03336663366.