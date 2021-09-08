Wheels in motion for Ballater’s first Mountain Bike Festival

The first ever Mountain Bike Festival takes place this weekend.

The three-day event, which takes place on September 10-12, is organised by Ballater Business Association (BBA) and Ballater (Royal Deeside) Limited, in conjunction with Ballater Films and the V&A Halls.

Held on the Church Greens, the event offers adapted bikes by Grampian Disability Sport, guided mountain bike rides from Ride in Peace Adventures and EGuide Scotland, as well as Live Life Aberdeenshire’s portable pump track that features its cambered corners, narrows, drop-offs, see-saw and log rolls (not forgetting the limbo!).

The action-packed programme also includes the UK premiere of The Big Bike Film Night, presented by Ride Treeline and supported by Deviate Cycles. Enjoy a collection of short and documentary films that includes action, drama, humour, and plenty of inspiration.

To finish off the weekend, the Tour of Britain will be cycling its way through Ballater, marking the most westerly point of the stage.

BBA Member, Susan Stewart said: “Whilst we are working within the constraints of Covid, we are simultaneously looking for opportunities to meet the new tourist trends, which is why we are very excited to launch our first Ballater & Crathie Mountain Bike Festival. Although the event is of a smaller scale than we had originally intended, we were determined to start this year, so that 2022 can be bigger and better.

“This is a major event for Ballater. We are showing that we are open and that we have plans to develop as a key destination for adventure tourism and, in particular, mountain biking.

Will Clarke, Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland and North East Adventure Tourism Aberdeenshire Development Manager said: “We are delighted to be supporting BBA and BRD with their first Mountain Bike Festival. It is great to see the enthusiasm of the local community working alongside adventure sports operators, voluntary groups and local businesses to do something new and exciting for locals and visitors alike.