Wriggle Around the World comes to Aboyne

“Wriggle Around the World” lets children enjoy classical music.

The event takes place on Tuesday, May 31 starting at 10.30am.

As the title suggests, it is an event aimed at babies and toddlers and their supporters.

Violinist Louise Bevan and celloist Clea Friend will provide a 35 minute performance of live music which will stimulate the children’s sensory development, as they respond physically to the music.

Louise and Clea set up ‘Recitals for Wrigglers’ in 2014 with the aim to create informal classical concerts for babies, toddlers and their parents.

The concept has been so much fun to create and so well received that they now have eight recital programmes with different themes that all include ‘real’ classical music which they perform live.

Join them as them perform their new show “Wriggle Around The World”.

The music will come from other countries and has a theme of travel.

It has been described as “a fun educational, interactive introduction to classical music”, suitable for the whole family.

Light refreshments – cost included in the ticket – will be provided after the performance.

Tickets cost £5 for each adult, and £3 for each child (or £5 for two or more children).

Tickets can be bought in advance by visiting scotlandontour.com/product/wriggle-around-the-world/ or on the door on the day.