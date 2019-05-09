WWE Live to visit Aberdeen

The WWE Live Tour will return to the North-East and for the first time at the brand new events venue, The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) later this year.

Visiting the Granite City on Sunday, November 10, WWE Live is a unique blend of sport and entertainment, combining in-ring match action with dramatic entertainment.

Bursting with all the drama and energy of a rock concert, in a fun, lively and exciting environment, WWE Live is the ultimate in family entertainment.

See your favourite WWE Superstars featured on RAW including Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Alexa Bliss and many more.

Louise Stewart, Head of Entertainment at TECA commented: “We are thrilled to bring back WWE Live to Aberdeen, and for the first time at our brand new venue TECA, bringing an all new world-class experience to the North-East. Previously WWE has been a huge success, with such a strong fanbase here in Aberdeen, and we expect tickets to sell-out fast.”

General tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 22 at 10am from teca.co.uk, venue presale tickets available on Tuesday, May 21 at 10am.