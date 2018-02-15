Winter beer festival returns to Banchory’s Barn this weekend

A winter beer festival will be held in Banchory this weekend.

The fourth Beer at the Barn will take place on Friday and Saturday, organised by brothers Mungo and Guy Finlayson.

The duo are behind the popular summertime Banchory Beer Festival.

This week’s festivities get under way at 5.30pm on Friday and will feature a range of 15 beers, 12 gins, Banchory’s local rum, prosecco and ciders.

Over the two days there will be live music including local acts Stuart Dickinson, Ella Winter and Martin JJ Simpson Music, Reloaded, Bethany Janette and Full Fat.

Guy said: “As always we like to support local breweries and bring in beers from further afield so there is a wide range of beers on offer for all the fans.”

Stagecoach will run additional buses at 12.15am to Aberdeen for both Friday and Saturday night sessions.